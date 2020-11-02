KBC Group NV Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,582,323,000 after buying an additional 2,807,179 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,837,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,057 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 74.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,845,000 after acquiring an additional 677,526 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,854.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 603,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after acquiring an additional 572,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.19.

NYSE AEP opened at $89.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

