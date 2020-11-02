Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $82,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 106.0% in the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 160,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 82,798 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 488.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $726,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.69 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46.

