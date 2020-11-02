KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,777 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.24% of Wyndham Destinations worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Destinations by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 292,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after buying an additional 111,339 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 4.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $632,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.89 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

WYND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

