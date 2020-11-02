KBC Group NV Acquires 5,365 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,655,000 after purchasing an additional 766,660 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,473,000 after acquiring an additional 233,253 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,735,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,475,000 after acquiring an additional 77,594 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,152,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,543,000 after purchasing an additional 196,254 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 930,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,987,000 after purchasing an additional 491,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $161.11 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.11.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

