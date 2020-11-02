Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Datadog by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 209.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 18.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.82.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $374,962.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,373.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $1,171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,587,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,417,484 shares of company stock worth $139,873,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $90.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,537.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.