KBC Group NV Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 29.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cintas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cintas by 30.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS opened at $314.55 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $358.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.44%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,573 shares of company stock worth $30,037,038. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.