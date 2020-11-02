Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock Position Decreased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 28.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,056,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Ball by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 906,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ball by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,288,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,535,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $89.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.51. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $93.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

