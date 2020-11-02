Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,436 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 30.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,165,000 after buying an additional 629,677 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29,422 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,062,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Albemarle by 19.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 938,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 155,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB opened at $93.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $764.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.48.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,313,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.