KBC Group NV Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,622 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duke Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,313,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,261,000 after purchasing an additional 167,812 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,715,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,287 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,143,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,241,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,087,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after buying an additional 171,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter worth $88,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $37.99 on Monday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 22.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $227,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

