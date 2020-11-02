KBC Group NV Sells 1,741 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

NYSE:ITW opened at $195.88 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $208.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.55.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

