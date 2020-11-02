KBC Group NV Purchases 101,994 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,994 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Fastenal by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 22.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 and sold 21,750 shares worth $1,042,693. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $43.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.08.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

