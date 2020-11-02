Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Holdings Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cognex were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 42.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Cognex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CGNX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

CGNX opened at $65.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $498,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $4,797,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,112,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,022 shares of company stock worth $15,968,369. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.