KBC Group NV Buys 5,251 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after buying an additional 3,921,396 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,864,000 after buying an additional 485,612 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Altria Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,023,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,922,000 after acquiring an additional 304,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

MO opened at $36.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

