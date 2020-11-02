KBC Group NV Purchases 69,685 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 112.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,685 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 24.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 16.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Equity Residential by 24.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $46.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

