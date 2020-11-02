KBC Group NV Has $8.04 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,561 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB opened at $38.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.