KBC Group NV Has $8.56 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 56,528 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGX. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX opened at $122.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $4,235,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,430 shares of company stock worth $47,039,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

