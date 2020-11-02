KBC Group NV Acquires 170,485 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 492.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,485 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of International Paper worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IP. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in International Paper by 278.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.42.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.