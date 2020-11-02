KBC Group NV Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COO. AXA boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 32,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 65,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Cooper Companies by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.77.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total value of $2,201,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE COO opened at $319.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.34 and its 200-day moving average is $309.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.82. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

