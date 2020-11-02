KBC Group NV Has $8.77 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,095.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 161.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ANSYS news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.08.

ANSS stock opened at $304.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $357.92. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.53 and a 200-day moving average of $298.56.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

