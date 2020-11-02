Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on COO. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.77.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total value of $2,201,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $319.05 on Monday. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.