KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,720 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Incyte were worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 13.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Incyte by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 39.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of INCY opened at $86.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average is $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of -95.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.40.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $199,190.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,959.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $85,471.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $419,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.