Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Gentex by 6.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Gentex by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 67,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,621,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,318,000 after buying an additional 28,287 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

GNTX opened at $27.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $897,075. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

