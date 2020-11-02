Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Telefonica (NYSE:TEF)

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TEF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonica from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Telefonica alerts:

NYSE TEF opened at $3.32 on Friday. Telefonica has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Telefonica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Telefonica will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after buying an additional 731,357 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Telefonica by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 849,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonica by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 303,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.