Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,815,000 after purchasing an additional 54,919 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $549,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,344 shares of company stock valued at $11,385,480. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $98.90 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

