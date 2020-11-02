Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 973 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in State Street by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,471,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,046,736,000 after purchasing an additional 117,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in State Street by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,499,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,919,000 after purchasing an additional 367,737 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in State Street by 1.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,386,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73,325 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in State Street by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,449,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,211,000 after purchasing an additional 169,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 366.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,751 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STT opened at $58.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.20.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

