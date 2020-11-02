Parallel Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 13.0% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1,099.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Paycom Software by 4.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 8.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software stock opened at $364.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $397.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total value of $2,980,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 418,000 shares of company stock worth $140,864,550. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Cowen began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.94.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.