Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,687 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 99.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 522.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $61.15 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $69.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50.

