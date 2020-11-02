Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 707 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

Shares of USB stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

