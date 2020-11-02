Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $199.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $212.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

