Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $137.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.21. The company has a market capitalization of $360.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.