Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $15.15 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.7% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 91,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 24.0% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 204,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,503,000 after acquiring an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $137.11 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.21. The company has a market capitalization of $360.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.