Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 60.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 110.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 72.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

