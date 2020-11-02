New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 550 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,090 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.83, for a total value of $499,154.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,960.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total transaction of $53,931.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,508.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,339 shares of company stock worth $2,611,679. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $290.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.88.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

