New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 4,100 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kirby were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Kirby by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock opened at $38.49 on Monday. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Kirby had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $496.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

