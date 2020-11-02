New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $838,000 Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 15.8% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 99,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CF Industries by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,017,000 after acquiring an additional 708,962 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 876.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 605,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,026,000 after acquiring an additional 543,730 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CF Industries by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $27.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

