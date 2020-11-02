New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $840,000 Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AGCO were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,827,000 after acquiring an additional 205,904 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in AGCO by 25.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,559,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,386,000 after purchasing an additional 719,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AGCO by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,890,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AGCO by 113.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,983,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in AGCO by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,895 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AGCO news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $182,500.00. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $721,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Melius upgraded AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

AGCO stock opened at $77.03 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $83.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.65.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

