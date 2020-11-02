New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $133.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.25. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $157.07. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.