New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $81.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average is $76.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

