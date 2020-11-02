MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 23,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $1,594,158.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $884,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,122 shares of company stock worth $5,394,762. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $67.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.93.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMS shares. TheStreet lowered MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Health and Human Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

