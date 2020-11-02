New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 3,700 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NiSource were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 25.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in NiSource by 31.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $22.97 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.