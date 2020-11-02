New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 7,200 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of HE stock opened at $33.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $608.95 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

