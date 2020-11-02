New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,600 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $108.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.89 and a 200 day moving average of $110.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.46. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $129.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,460.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.