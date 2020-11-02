New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 27.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Polaris were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PII. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Polaris by 108.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 165.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $90.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.85 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $110.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.54.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Polaris from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Polaris from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.73.

In related news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $9,740,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,355 shares in the company, valued at $50,257,141.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,977,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,543 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,476. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.