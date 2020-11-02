Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 17,002.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 315,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,975,000 after purchasing an additional 313,188 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 306,539 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,697,000 after purchasing an additional 265,782 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 360.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 266,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,393,000 after acquiring an additional 208,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,165,000 after acquiring an additional 132,752 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $148.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.98 and a 200-day moving average of $172.68. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.75.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

