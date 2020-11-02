New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,650 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 27.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 34.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $297,906.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $3,947,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,575,807.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,612. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $110.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global lowered Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

