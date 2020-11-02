ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,782,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,772,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30,747 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 614.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,835 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,816,000 after purchasing an additional 66,049 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 416,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 70,507 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $67.87 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.98.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

