New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Textron were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Textron by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,174,000 after acquiring an additional 453,078 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 5,708.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,711,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,020 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 19.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,413,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,522,000 after purchasing an additional 227,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 22.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,173,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,615,000 after purchasing an additional 215,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

TXT stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.