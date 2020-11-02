Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,348 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of FOX by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 25,462,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,890,000 after buying an additional 3,398,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,680,000 after buying an additional 1,347,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FOX by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after buying an additional 2,345,820 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 11,865,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,228,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

FOXA opened at $26.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.93. Fox Co. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.