New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 8,800 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Jabil were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,606,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,214,000 after buying an additional 7,561,363 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Jabil by 1,588.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after buying an additional 982,710 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,304,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,053,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,207,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $33.14 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 97.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,076.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.