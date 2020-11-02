New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $874,000 Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $1,787,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WH opened at $46.51 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -96.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $94,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WH. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

